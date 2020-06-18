Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United: Smith's men claim precious point after Nyland let-off

London, June 17: Aston Villa goalkeeper Orland Nyland was spared by malfunctioning goalline technology as Dean Smith's side played out a 0-0 draw with Sheffield United at Villa Park.
Three minutes before half-time in the Premier League's first game back from the coronavirus shutdown, Nyland collided with team-mate Keinan Davis after catching Oliver Norwood's free-kick and tumbled inside the side-netting – appearing to carry the ball over the line.
Aston Villa and Sheffield United take a knee for Black Lives Matter
But referee Michael Oliver was not given the signal on his watch to award the goal.
That apparent mishap could prove crucial for second-bottom Villa, who are a point behind Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham immediately above them with nine matches remaining in the 2019-20 campaign.
Villa were largely the better side, although not to the extent that they merited such a stroke of fortune, with Nyland's opposite number Dean Henderson making fine saves from Conor Hourihane, Davis and the returning John McGinn in a contrastingly accomplished showing.
United's John Lundstram had a shot blocked by Douglas Luiz with 20 minutes to play but Chris Wilder's side were unable to secure a win that would have overhauled Manchester United in fifth place.
Players from both teams took a knee for the first 10 seconds of the match in a show of support to the Black Lives Matter movement.