Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves: Dendoncker sends Nuno's men up to fifth

By Ryan Benson

London, June 27: Wolves claimed a slender 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa to move above Manchester United in the Premier League table, Leander Dendoncker securing their third successive victory.

Premier League Results | Premier League Points Table

A dour first half passed with little incident, but Wolves upped the ante after the break with Adama Traore's introduction from the bench in the 60th minute making a difference.

1
1060014

The explosive winger played a role in the winner less than two minutes later, finding Raul Jimenez, whose brilliant pass subsequently picked out Jonny Castro on the edge of the box and he teed up Dendoncker, his left-footed effort finding the bottom-right corner.

Villa applied pressure towards the end but lacked cutting edge, the defeat robbing them of the chance to move out of the bottom three, while Wolves will stay fifth – two points behind Chelsea, who have played a game less – at least until United go to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FCA 1 - 2 RBL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 19:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue