Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Aston Villa 2-0 Everton: Wesley stars as Smith's men earn first win

By Opta
Everton kept clean sheets in their first two games of 2019-20 but fell to a 2-0 loss away to Aston Villa on Friday.
Everton kept clean sheets in their first two games of 2019-20 but fell to a 2-0 loss away to Aston Villa on Friday.

London, August 24: Aston Villa earned their first win since returning to the Premier League with a 2-0 home defeat of Everton.

Wesley opened his Premier League account with a smart first-half finish at Villa Park on Friday, the first goal Everton have conceded this season after keeping clean sheets in their opening two matches.

Marco Silva threw on new signings Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi, the latter making his debut after joining from Arsenal, but the Toffees could not find an equaliser and Anwar El Ghazi added a late second on the break.

Everton started on top and Richarlison saw a penalty appeal rejected but Villa struck the opener soon after in the 21st minute.

Jack Grealish took a quick free-kick and Jota's superb pass caught Michael Keane sleeping, with Wesley bursting clear to finish well past Jordan Pickford.

Yerry Mina's block denied Wesley a rapid second and Dominic Calvert-Lewin wasted a clear opening at the other end before half-time.

Substitute Iwobi went closest to equalising for the visitors with nine minutes to go, but his instinctive strike came back off the post with Tom Heaton beaten, then Theo Walcott missed another good chance.

And Dean Smith's men punished those errors with a second strike on the break, play-off final hero El Ghazi slotting in to get Villa up and running after they lost their first two games against Tottenham and Bournemouth.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LUD 2 - 1 VIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue