Aston Villa name Lange as new sporting director

By Patric Ridge

London, July 30: Aston Villa have confirmed the appointment of Johan Lange as the club's new sporting director, following Jesus Garcia Pitarch's departure.

Pitarch – known as "Suso" – joined Villa in October 2018, but he came under fire after the club only narrowly avoided relegation despite spending in excess of £140million following their promotion from the Championship last year.

Villa announced Pitarch's departure on Tuesday, and they have moved quickly to bring in his replacement.

Lange joins from Copenhagen, having served as the Danish side's technical director for the past six years.

"Aston Villa is one of the most famous clubs in European football with a rich history, but it is also a progressive club looking to the future," Lange told the club's official website.

"I am excited and honoured to be given this opportunity to contribute to the club's ambitious strategy to become a force in Premier League football again."

One of Lange's first tasks could be to replace Jack Grealish, with Villa's captain having been heavily linked with a move away.

Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 19:50 [IST]
