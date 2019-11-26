Football
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United: Hourihane and El Ghazi condemn returning Bruce to defeat

By Daniel Lewis
Aston Villas Anwar El Ghazi celebrates with teammates after scoring second goal
Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi celebrates with teammates after scoring second goal

Birmingham, November 26: Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi scored first-half goals to end Aston Villa's three-match losing run in the Premier League, as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 on Steve Bruce's return to Villa Park.

Bruce was sacked by Villa in October 2018, just over four months after losing the Championship play-off final, and he had little to celebrate in Monday's clash.

Martin Dubravka produced a fingertip save to keep out Douglas Luiz's 25-yard drive but was beaten by Hourihane, the midfielder whipping a free-kick around the wall and into the net.

1
1059824

Villa quickly added a second through El Ghazi, who turned in Hourihane's set-piece delivery from close range for his third league goal of the season, though only after a VAR check for offside.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden and substitute Andy Carroll all tested Tom Heaton in the second half but Newcastle, who had won back-to-back matches ahead of the trip to the Midlands, could not find a way through.

A first home league win in seven attempts against Newcastle lifts Villa up to 15th, just below their opponents.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
