Aston Villa clinch permanent deal for Wembley hero El Ghazi

By Opta
Anwar El Ghazi
Promoted Aston Villa have taken up their option to sign Anwar El Ghazi from Lille after his loan spell culminated in play-off success.

London, June 10: Aston Villa have signed Anwar El Ghazi on a permanent basis from Lille after his successful loan spell.

The winger was a key figure as Villa secured promotion to the Premier League, scoring the first goal in the play-off final win over Derby at Wembley.

Now the 24-year-old is set for a long-term future at Villa Park after signing a four-year contract.

Villa have not disclosed the fee involved but it is widely reported they have paid around £8million for the former Ajax player, having taken up their option to buy the Netherlands international.

— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 10, 2019

Villa head coach Dean Smith said: "Anwar proved to everybody at Wembley how good a player he can be for Aston Villa. He's ready for the step up to the Premier League and he's a young player who has an awful lot of potential."

El Ghazi scored six goals in 34 Championship games last season, and Smith told Villa's website: "It's now my job and the job of the coaching staff and Anwar himself to fulfil the potential that he undoubtedly has. He'll be a great addition to the squad for next season."

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
