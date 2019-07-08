Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Atletico Madrid complete Lodi deal

By
Renan Lodi
Atletico Madrid's rebuild has continued with the signing of Athletico Paranaense left-back Renan Lodi.

Madrid, July 8: Atletico Madrid have completed a deal for Athletico Paranaense defender Renan Lodi, the left-back signing a six-year contract with the LaLiga giants.

An agreement was reached in principle between the clubs last month and Atletico announced on Sunday they had formalised the transfer.

Lodi, 21, played 49 official games for Athletico, scoring four goals and providing eight assists before making the move to Madrid for a reported €25million.

"I'm very happy to be here and arrive to a big club," he said, via the club's website.

"I'm very happy to be able to work alongside Simeone, he is one of the best coaches."

Lodi helped Athletico Paranaense win the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 and his arrival continues Atletico Madrid's rebuild.

Veterans Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Juanfran have departed while Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) and Rodri (Manchester City) made big-money moves elsewhere, with Antoine Griezmann set to follow.

Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Felipe and Hector Herrera, and now Lodi, have arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano, while a permanent deal has been struck for Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata.

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue