Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Aulas sets October 2 deadline for Lyon departures amid Depay, Aouar links

By Dejan Kalinic
Memphis Depay
If Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar are going to leave Lyon this year, their departures must be finalised by October 2.

Paris, September 29: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has set a Friday (October 2) deadline for any departures from the Ligue 1 club amid talk about Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar.

Depay has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, while Aouar is reportedly a target for Arsenal.

But while the transfer window closes on October 5, Aulas wants any departures from Lyon to be confirmed by Friday.

Arteta predicts 'busy' finish to transfer window, has no update on Aouar

"I believe that we will tell the players that for everything that will not be settled in terms of departure before Friday, there will be no departure," he told Telefoot on Monday.

"For us, the date of the transfer window will be Friday. I think to propose it tomorrow [Tuesday] to Rudi [Garcia, coach] and Juni [Juninho, sporting director].

"We realise that there is something wrong. It can be that and many other things. Friday, players who have not left will not leave."

Lyon have made a slow start to the Ligue 1 season, collecting just six points from their opening five games.

More MEMPHIS DEPAY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Flintoff reflects on early end to career
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More