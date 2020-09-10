Football
De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID-19 following Lega Serie A meeting

By Tom Webber

Naples, September 10: Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday (September 10).

De Laurentiis attended a Lega Serie A general assembly in Milan on Wednesday (September 9), meaning other club bosses may be forced to quarantine ahead of the new season.

It was the first physical gathering organised by the league following months of virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Napoli statement read: "SSC Napoli announces that president Aurelio De Laurentiis tested positive for COVID-19 following the swab carried out yesterday."

The 2020-21 campaign is due to begin on September 19, with Napoli in action at Parma the following day.

Story first published: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
