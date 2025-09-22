Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Award Ceremony in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

The prestigious Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony, one of the most illustrated football award event, is set to take place on Monday (September 22) in Paris.
The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious annual individual football award, presented by France Football since 1956, recognizing the best male and female football players globally for their outstanding performances during the season. The award celebrates exceptional talent and achievement in world football.
The 2025 edition marks the 69th Ballon d'Or ceremony, held on September 22, 2025, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. This year, the ceremony highlights a historic balance, awarding equal importance to men's and women's football with parallel awards presented in multiple categories.
Men's Ballon d'Or (best male player)
Women's Ballon d'Or Féminin (best female player)
Kopa Trophy for the best young talent (male and female)
Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper (male and female)
Gerd Müller Trophy for the highest goalscorer (male and female)
Johan Cruyff Trophy for the best coach (male and female)
Men's and Women's Club of the Year trophies
Sócrates Award introduced in 2025, honoring humanitarian efforts in football
The awards acknowledge performances from August 1, 2024, to July 13, 2025. The 2025 ceremony is co-organized by France Football, UEFA, and Groupe Amaury and is broadcast worldwide. Notable nominees in 2025 include Ousmane Dembélé, Mohamed Salah, Lamine Yamal among men, and Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas among women.
India: The Ballon d'Or 2025 awards will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Network, live streaming available on Sony LIV app and website. The event starts at 12:30 AM IST in early hours of Tuesday (September 23).
United Kingdom: The award ceremony will be shown Live on TNT Sports and discovery+, starting at 7:45 PM BST on September 22, 2025.
United States: The Ballon d'Or 2025 awards will be available on Paramount+ starting at 2:45 PM EDT on September 22, 2025.
Spain: Coverage available on L'Équipe's YouTube channel with the event starting at 9:00 PM CET on September 22, 2025.
France: The ceremony is held in Paris starting at 20:00 CET on September 22, 2025, with free streaming on L'Équipe's YouTube channel.