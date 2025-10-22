Barcelona vs Olympiacos Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UCL Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

Football Barcelona Secures Dominant 6-1 Victory Over Olympiacos With Fermin Lopez's Hat-Trick In a commanding performance, Barcelona defeated Olympiacos 6-1 in the Champions League, highlighted by Fermin Lopez's first career hat-trick. The win boosts Barcelona's position in the standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Barcelona secured a decisive 6-1 win against Olympiacos in the Champions League, with Fermin Lopez shining by scoring a hat-trick. The match began with a quick attempt from Daniel Podence, who aimed to unsettle Barcelona just 18 seconds in. However, Fermin calmed the hosts' nerves by scoring the first goal after seven minutes, following a neat play with Lamine Yamal.

Olympiacos managed to score in the 53rd minute when Ayoub El Kaabi converted a penalty. This came after his initial goal was disallowed due to a foul and offside. Their comeback hopes were dashed when Santiago Hezze received a second yellow card four minutes later for raising his arm. Barcelona took advantage of this situation immediately.

Fermin doubled his tally before halftime, skillfully bypassing Panagiotis Retsos and striking into the bottom-left corner. Dro Fernandez assisted him on his debut. In the second half, Marcus Rashford was fouled by goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, allowing Yamal to score from the penalty spot and restore Barcelona's two-goal lead.

The game opened up further as Rashford scored again in the 74th minute, beating Tzolakis at the near post. Fermin completed his hat-trick shortly after with a powerful volley into the bottom-right corner. Rashford added another goal five minutes later with a low shot from distance.

This victory propels Barcelona to third place in the Champions League standings. Olympiacos remains in 32nd position, tied on points with Kairat Almaty after their draw with Pafos FC. Barcelona has now scored in 23 consecutive Champions League games, amassing 64 goals during this period.

Barcelona's six-goal performance marks their first such feat in European competition since March 2017 against Paris Saint-Germain. Fermin's hat-trick is historic as he becomes the first Spanish player to achieve this for Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Catalans displayed remarkable efficiency by converting six goals from an expected goals (xG) total of just 2.48. In contrast, Olympiacos had an xG of only 1.0, mainly due to El Kaabi's penalty effort.

Barcelona's dominance was evident as they capitalised on every opportunity presented during the match. Their clinical finishing and strategic play ensured they maintained control throughout, leaving Olympiacos struggling to keep pace with their relentless attack.