Barcelona and Manchester United linked with Austrian wonderkid Yusuf Demir: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Manchester United are Barcelona are said to be interested in signing Austrian wonderkid Yusuf Demir from Rapid Wien in the summer transfer window. The 17-year-old has established himself as one of the team’s most important players this term which has caught the attention of some top European sides this season including these two giants.
His journey so far
Demir joined the Austrian Bundesliga side in 2013, progressing through their youth system and eventually into their second team. He broke into the first-team in December 2019, playing six times. However, he has been involved more regular this season having already made 17 appearances across all competitions chipping in four goals and two assists.
Playing style
At Rapid Wien, he has mostly played as a false nine but he also can switch to the sides. The Austrian attacker, however, is not a typical winger and more a type to stay near the number 10. He is comfortable playing the direct ball between the defensive line while also likes to make the cut from either of the wings to the open field and try to score from inside.
Clubs linked
Demir's representative Emre Ozturk has recently intensified rumours regarding his agent's transfer after he shared a photo online of him in Barcelona. But the understanding is that he is still not close to securing a deal with the La Liga giants and exploring other possibilities as well. United who are continuing their shift in recruitment strategy towards younger stars also reportedly have shown interest in him.
Transfer fee
The youngster's contract runs out in 2022 and he is unlikely to sign an extension. He is mostly all set for an exit at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and the perception is that he could command a fee in the region of €10m.