Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele suffers fresh injury setback

Bengaluru, January 16: Barcelona dealt a blow as star attacker Ousmane Dembele suffers yet another hamstring injury and will reportedly be out of action for three to four weeks.
The 20-year-old France forward, who joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a record £96.8million in August became the second most expensive player in history after the Catalan club used up a large portion of the £200.6m they got from Neymar's sale to PSG.
However, the youngster sadly injured his hamstring just after making three appearances for the club and had to limp off against Getafe in September last year.
The France attacker later underwent surgery in Finland and since the last month had been working his way back to full fitness which saw him appear again earlier this month for four consecutive matches.
However, the youngster suffered another setback in his Catalan career as the club have now issued a statement that the winger has picked up a hamstring injury but not on the foot which kept him out from September to January.
"Tests have confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury of the semitendinosus muscle that does not affect the area operated on earlier in the season," Barcelona said in a statement.
❗ INJURY UPDATE ❗— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 15, 2018
The latest news on @Dembouz and @andresiniesta8 ➡ https://t.co/DLYkV9jUqg pic.twitter.com/WRTblWS6rB
The player's unavailability could see him missing the doubleheader Copa Del Ray tie against Espanyol as well as league matches against Real Betis, Alaves and Getafe.
But it is expected that the player will be available before their important match against Chelsea in the Champions League.
Apart from Dembele, Barcelona also face injury issues with captain Andres Iniesta ahead of their Copa Del Ray Quarter Final tie against Espanyol as the club have claimed that the veteran midfielder has an overload in the soleus muscle of his right leg and is a major doubt for the match.