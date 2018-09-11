Barcelona enter race to sign Pavard

Kolkata, September 12: France’s World Cup star Benjamin Pavard is in much demand in the transfer market with almost all the top-notch clubs eyeing the VFb Stuttgart defender.
The latest grapevine is that La Liga champions Barcelona have shown interest to sign the 22-year-old.
With Stuttgart’s sporting direct Michael Reschke leaving the door open to a transfer in 2019, it is presumed that Pavard, who is also wanted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, may switch to Camp Nou.
The loss of Yerry Mina to Everton has left Barcelona with a bog void to fill and they are also on the look out for a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. Pavard could perfectly fit in that case.