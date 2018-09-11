Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Barcelona enter race to sign Pavard

By
Benjamin Pavard
Benjamin Pavard is on Barcelona's radar

Kolkata, September 12: France’s World Cup star Benjamin Pavard is in much demand in the transfer market with almost all the top-notch clubs eyeing the VFb Stuttgart defender.

The latest grapevine is that La Liga champions Barcelona have shown interest to sign the 22-year-old.

With Stuttgart’s sporting direct Michael Reschke leaving the door open to a transfer in 2019, it is presumed that Pavard, who is also wanted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, may switch to Camp Nou.

The loss of Yerry Mina to Everton has left Barcelona with a bog void to fill and they are also on the look out for a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. Pavard could perfectly fit in that case.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Usman Khawja ready to tame sub-continent
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue