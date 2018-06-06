Barcelona stars' release clauses are out and they're staggering, here's the full list

Barcelona, June 6: La Liga giants Barcelona are tieing down their players to new contracts with untouchable release clauses. Very recently the La Liga winners have tied down their first choice defender Samuel Umtiti with a new deal, who was said to be attracting interest from Manchester United.
In his new contract, the French defender has been tied down to Camp Nou for another five years, however, the story which has essentially caught the headlines is his release clause.
Barcelona in Umtiti's new contract has reportedly inserted a release contract of €500 million which is a quite an unbelievable fee.
Barcelona in the last season experienced a huge setback when Paris Saint-German lured their star player Neymar to Paris despite the Brazilian having a huge release clause £199million.
Therefore, following Neymar's departure, the La Liga 2017-18 winners now have reportedly started revamping up their players' release clauses drastically.
It is believed that the Catalan side has now decided to put upon monstrous release clauses to their first team players to fend off interests from potential suitors and Umtiti's renewal only followed the trend.
After Umtiti's deal, the whole list of Barcelona squad with their release clause now has been revealed.
The list has been being topped by their superstar Lionel Messi with the Argentine having a €700m release clause, signed by him just last year. Whereas new signing Coutinho and Dembele are also holding a €400m clause. The lowest release clause among the first team members is of Gerard Deulofeu, who has release terms of €20m.
Here is the full list of Barcelona players' release clause:
(* Those who signed a new term after Neymar's departure)
Lionel Messi - €700m (until 2021)*
Gerard Pique - €500m (until 2022)*
Sergi Roberto - €500m (until 2022)*
Samuel Umtiti - €500m (until 2023)*
Philippe Coutinho - €400m (until 2023)*
Ousmane Dembele - €400m (until 2022)*
Luis Suarez - €200m (until 2021)
Sergio Busquets - €200m (until 2021)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen - €180m (until 2022)
Jordi Alba - €150m (until 2020)
Ivan Rakitic - €125m (until 2021)
Arda Turan - €125m (until 2020)
Paulinho - €120m (until 2021)*
Yerry Mina - €100m (until 2023)*
Nelson Semedo - €100m (until 2022)
André Gomes - €100m (until 2021)
Paco Alcacer - €100m (until 2021)
Thomas Vermaelen - €80m (until 2019)
Rafinha Alcantara - €75m (until 2020)
Carles Alena - €75m (until 2022)
Jasper Cillessen - €60m (until 2021)
Lucas Digne - €60m (until 2021)
Aleix Vidal - €60m (until 2020)
Munir El Haddadi - €60m (until 2019)
Denis Suárez - €50m (until 2020)
Sergi Samper - €50m (until 2019)
Marlon Santos - €30m (until 2020)
Douglas Pereira - €30m (until 2019)
Gerard Deulofeu - €20m (until 2019)
