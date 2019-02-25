Football

Barcelona join race for Manchester United star Rashford

By
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Bengaluru, February 25: Spanish giants FC Barcelona have joined their arch rivals Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in England.

It has been reported for quite a long time that Real Madrid are a big fan of the Manchester United wonderkid and now Barcelona have joined the race as well.

The Blaugrana are believed to be huge fans of the England forward who has scored nine Premier League goals this season.

But they fear £45,000-a-week Rashford will cost over 100million Euros (£86m) as he has no release clause and are realistic over their chances of signing him.

It appears their only chance of landing him is if ongoing discussions over a new long-term Old Trafford deal collapse which seems unlikely considering how integral he has been to the Red Devils' rise under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Manchester-born Rashford, who claimed it was his childhood dream to play for the 20 time English champions, was ready to talk to Real Madrid in November due to his bit-part role in Mourinho's team.

But it is now believed that he will reject approaches from Madrid as interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting the best out of him.

Six of his nine Premier League goals have come since the Norwegian replaced Mourinho in December. Last month, Solskjaer insisted Rashford could become the No. 1 striker in the Premier League due to Harry Kane's injury.

He said: "No-one beats him on work-rate. No-one beats him on attitude.

"Kane is injured so maybe that gives him (Rashford) a better chance to be the best one at the moment.

"At the moment he is very confident in front of goal. He finishes. He tries to shoot. He doesn't think twice about it.

"He is so calm and assured when he is finishing. That was the first thing I said to him when I met him. He had missed some chances and I said: 'No problem. You'll be all right, just settle down a little bit."

FullTime: LEV 1 - 2 RMD
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
