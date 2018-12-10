Barcelona line up world record bid for Spurs superstar

Kolkata, December 10: Spanish giants Barcelona are lining up a world-record bid for Spurs superstar Harry Kane as per reports in England.
It is understood the Tottenham striker, 25, is on top of Barca's transfer wishlist and he will have another chance to impress the Blaugrana this week.
According to reports, the Catalan giants are prepared to spend £200m for the England captain who has been at Spurs since 2004.
After winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup last summer, Kane has bagged 13 goals in 20 appearances so far this season.
That includes four in five UEFA Champions League matches and Spurs will be desperate he can get another this week.
Tottenham will travel to the Camp Nou to take on Barcelona and know a win would guarantee the North Londoners a place in the knockout stages and in order to do that, they need their talisman on the top of his game.
Tuesday's game could well be a very public trial in front of his potential suitors.
Tottenham know all about losing their best players to La Liga with Luka Modric being snapped up by Real Madrid in 2012 and Gareth Bale following him to the Bernabeu a year later.
The Welshman went for a world-record fee and fans will be desperate not to see Kane do the same, especially if they reinvest the cash as poorly as they did in the case of Bale.
If Barcelona cannot land the Englishman, though, it is understood they have a list of back-up options.
Paris Saint-Germain teenager Kylian Mbappe is one of them.
Like Kane, he shone in Russia this summer and is going from strength to strength and a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona seems more a matter of when, not if.
The La Liga champions' interest in Antoine Griezmann is well known and although the Atletico Madrid forward declared he would stay at Wanda Metropolitano, Barca will not like being given no for an answer.
Everton star Richarlison is also reportedly on the list.