Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Messi and Barca have more to lose against United – Olsen

By
Barcelona
Manchester United are the underdogs in their Champions League quarterfinal tie with Barcelona, according to former club winger Jesper Olsen

London, April 9: Former Ajax and Manchester United winger Jesper Olsen believes Barcelona have more to lose against Manchester United in the Champions League, though he insists the Red Devils can reach the semifinals.

CL fixtures

United will host Lionel Messi and Co in the opening leg of their quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United – who completed a stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 – have lost three of their past four matches in all competitions and are still fighting to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Meanwhile, Barca are 11 points clear at the top of La Liga as they eye a treble-winning season, with the Spanish giants also in the Copa del Rey final.

When asked if beating Barca is possible, former United winger Olsen told Omnisport: "Of course it is. It's two games, isn't it?

"Barcelona have great experience, but I don't think that it's impossible but it's going to be very, very hard, of course.

"Anyone at this stage is going to be hard. I think really Man United is the underdog in this so they have more to win, and Barcelona more to lose."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CHE 2 - 0 WHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue