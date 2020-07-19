Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona-Napoli plan B in place if virus surge rules out Camp Nou clash - UEFA

By John Skilbeck

Barcelona, July 19: UEFA has confirmed it would be ready to move Barcelona's Champions League clash with Napoli away from Camp Nou amid the spike in coronavirus cases in Catalonia.

European football's governing body is reluctant to switch the second leg of the last-16 tie to an alternative venue but is wary it may be necessary, its vice-president Michele Uva indicated.

A surge in COVID-19 positive tests in and around Barcelona has led to a local voluntary lockdown, with residents asked to stay at home for a fortnight.

Napoli are due to visit Barcelona for an August 8 fixture, and UEFA remains hopeful the game will be able to go ahead behind closed doors.

A plan B would almost certainly see the match switched to be played in Portugal, where UEFA will stage the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the competition later in August.

Uva told Italian broadcaster Radio Punto Nuovo: "Barcelona-Napoli? Napoli officially goes to play in Barcelona unless rules prohibit playing in Spain in the meantime.

"We hope that does not happen and the second legs will be played in the cities they belong to. Obviously there are back-up solutions."

Napoli held Barcelona 1-1 in Italy when the first leg was played on February 25, before the coronavirus pandemic closed down football across most of Europe.

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: ACM 2 - 1 BOL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue