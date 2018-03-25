Barcelona president may step down at end of the season

Bengaluru, March 25: There will be further elections at the club this season, says a former candidate for the Barcelona presidency, Agusti Benedito.
Benedito has made the claim that current club president Josep Maria Bartomeu wants to leave his position, although he is unsure who could go on to fill the void.
Benedito fought for President spot in 2010 and 2015, however, lost both the times. He recently came to the headlines after he started a vote of no confidence in motion last year following the infamous sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-German.
The agenda gathered pace at first however after two big signings, first Dembele and later in the winter window, Coutinho the development halted and Benedito had to shut down the movement.
However, the Catalan candidature now in an interview a bold claim suggesting that the current club president wants to leave his position and there will be club elections this year although he is unsure who will take the helm next.
"I think it is very possible that there will be elections at Barcelona this year," he said to La Sotana de Ona Santi (H/T Marca).
"Bartomeu has decided to leave the presidency this year. There are people within the club working on this hypothesis. I think Cardoner would like to but I don't think he has any chance. They're likely working on an outside name and we will know soon.
"Depending on how the season ends, the temptation to take advantage of the results can be very high."
Bartomeu has been in the top position at the Catalan club since 2014 which he gained following the resignation of Sandro Rosell. His tenure is due to end on 30 June 2021 and during his time Barcelona have managed to secure two league title as well as one Champions league till now, claiming the treble once in 2014-15.
