Barcelona ready to submit player-plus-cash offer for Real Betis' Junior Firpo, Liverpool to miss out

Bengaluru, July 17: Barcelona have been reasonably active in the summer transfer window so far and after closing the signing of Antoine Griezmann, they are reportedly now looking at improving other areas of concern.
And while Neymar is rumoured to be re-joining the team as well to further extend the attack, the Catalan side are also reportedly looking at defence too. Cover for Jordi Alba has been on the plan for some time and now with another target, Filipe Luis, falling down their wishlist it reportedly now has made Betis left-back Firpo as the top choice.
Firpo made his first-team debut at Real Betis in early 2018 but has now established himself as a regular starter, making 43 appearances last term, scoring five goals and seven assists in that time.
His ability to not only defend but to also get forward and help in the attack has reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona and he is now tipped as a long-term replacement of Alba.
The Spanish under-21 international however has a hefty £45m release clause in his current contract and after having signed a replacement in Alfonso Pedraza, on loan from Villarreal, Betis look to sell for the right deal only.
However, to lower down the fee, the La Liga winners reportedly will offer players plus cash in the deal. The Spanish champions are willing to pay up to €30 million for the young defender and reportedly academy aces Marc Cucurella or Juan Miranda could be offered in the deal.
The latest news, however, could be a big blow for the Kops who also were apparently in line for the defender. Liverpool have been linked with the left-back after the departure of Alberto Moreno this summer, leaving Andrew Robertson as the club’s only recognised left-back.
The 22-year-old would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s ranks, but it is unlikely would get a starting spot ahead of the brilliant Andrew Robertson.
As of now, Barcelona might be the best place for the Spanish youngster to develop, given the fact he would get more regular playing time under Ernesto Valverde, while also maintaining to ply his trade in La Liga.