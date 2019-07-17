Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona ready to submit player-plus-cash offer for Real Betis' Junior Firpo, Liverpool to miss out

By
firpo

Bengaluru, July 17: Barcelona have been reasonably active in the summer transfer window so far and after closing the signing of Antoine Griezmann, they are reportedly now looking at improving other areas of concern.

And while Neymar is rumoured to be re-joining the team as well to further extend the attack, the Catalan side are also reportedly looking at defence too. Cover for Jordi Alba has been on the plan for some time and now with another target, Filipe Luis, falling down their wishlist it reportedly now has made Betis left-back Firpo as the top choice.

Firpo made his first-team debut at Real Betis in early 2018 but has now established himself as a regular starter, making 43 appearances last term, scoring five goals and seven assists in that time.

His ability to not only defend but to also get forward and help in the attack has reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona and he is now tipped as a long-term replacement of Alba.

The Spanish under-21 international however has a hefty £45m release clause in his current contract and after having signed a replacement in Alfonso Pedraza, on loan from Villarreal, Betis look to sell for the right deal only.

However, to lower down the fee, the La Liga winners reportedly will offer players plus cash in the deal. The Spanish champions are willing to pay up to €30 million for the young defender and reportedly academy aces Marc Cucurella or Juan Miranda could be offered in the deal.

The latest news, however, could be a big blow for the Kops who also were apparently in line for the defender. Liverpool have been linked with the left-back after the departure of Alberto Moreno this summer, leaving Andrew Robertson as the club’s only recognised left-back.

The 22-year-old would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s ranks, but it is unlikely would get a starting spot ahead of the brilliant Andrew Robertson.

As of now, Barcelona might be the best place for the Spanish youngster to develop, given the fact he would get more regular playing time under Ernesto Valverde, while also maintaining to ply his trade in La Liga.

More BARCELONA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli to tour West Indies
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue