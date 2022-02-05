Barcelona's youth academy: There is more to La Masia than just producing quality footballers

Next Gen
In addition to Guardiola and Messi, the likes of current Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets have all passed through its doors, making it a key factor in the club's unprecedented success both at La Liga and in Europe in recent years.
In the last couple of years, the latest generation of La Masia youth players has exploded onto the scene, providing great hope for Barcelona fans.
Fati, the new flag-bearer
The great standard-bearer is Ansu Fati, second in the 2020 Golden Boy award and a forward who has already broken a multitude of precocious records. And he is not alone, coming through the ranks together with the likes of Alex Balde, Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, etc.
Players are schooled in the iconic possession-based style of football which has become synonymous with the club over the years, promoting a sense of collective creativity made possible only by a true understanding of the structure and requirements of the system.
More than an academy
The club places great importance on ensuring that football does not interfere with the players' educational development, as is so often the case in this industry, and residents maintain full school commitments while at the academy.
The club employs its own medical staff at La Masia, ensuring that residents are provided with tailored nutritional programmes and medical care, and specialist kitchen staff.
Extra-curricular development
It even organises a variety of cultural events with parents, including conferences and theatre visits, emphasising the importance of extra-curricular development and teaches youngsters how to act and deal with social media.
In short, the philosophy is to nurture not only sporting but also personal and educational growth.