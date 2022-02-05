Football
Barcelona's youth academy: There is more to La Masia than just producing quality footballers

By
La Masia
La Masia is more than just a football academy. (Supplied Image)

Bengaluru, February 5: La Masia de Can Planes, more popularly known simply as La Masia (The Farmhouse) in football circles is FC Barcelona's world-class youth academy.

Known as the academy which gifted world football the likes of Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi, it houses and trains over 700 boys and girls (79 of which live in-house full time) aged 11-18 at any one time.

But there is more to La Masia, which relocated to a purpose-built 6,000 metre square site in 2011, than just producing quality footballers. A very conscious effort is made to instil in youngsters the values the club believes essential to all those coming through the ranks, among them respect, humility and teamwork.

These are values that permeate throughout the club and form the heart of the club's identity from the first team down to the youngest academy teams; the idea of being more than just a club - Mes que un club.

Its primary aim is to produce professional footballers, and its track record is enviable.

Next Gen

Next Gen

In addition to Guardiola and Messi, the likes of current Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets have all passed through its doors, making it a key factor in the club's unprecedented success both at La Liga and in Europe in recent years.

In the last couple of years, the latest generation of La Masia youth players has exploded onto the scene, providing great hope for Barcelona fans.

Fati, the new flag-bearer

Fati, the new flag-bearer

The great standard-bearer is Ansu Fati, second in the 2020 Golden Boy award and a forward who has already broken a multitude of precocious records. And he is not alone, coming through the ranks together with the likes of Alex Balde, Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, etc.

Players are schooled in the iconic possession-based style of football which has become synonymous with the club over the years, promoting a sense of collective creativity made possible only by a true understanding of the structure and requirements of the system.

More than an academy

More than an academy

The club places great importance on ensuring that football does not interfere with the players' educational development, as is so often the case in this industry, and residents maintain full school commitments while at the academy.

The club employs its own medical staff at La Masia, ensuring that residents are provided with tailored nutritional programmes and medical care, and specialist kitchen staff.

Extra-curricular development

Extra-curricular development

It even organises a variety of cultural events with parents, including conferences and theatre visits, emphasising the importance of extra-curricular development and teaches youngsters how to act and deal with social media.

In short, the philosophy is to nurture not only sporting but also personal and educational growth.

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 16:33 [IST]
