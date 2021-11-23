Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona set their sights on Cadiz’ Uruguayan defender - A cost effective option?

By

Bengaluru, Nov. 23: Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Cadiz defender Alfonso Espino, also known as Pacha Espino as the Catalan side looks to add a new left-back.

The 29-year-old defender has been one of the standout players of La Liga in recent years and as per a report from Spanish publication Fichajes, he has caught the eye of Barca's board.

Espino's career so far

The left-back got his first-team breakthrough at Uruguay at Nacional and after impressing over there joined Cadiz in January 2019. He has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 86 appearances across all competitions for the club so far. The numbers may not look impressive, however, the 29-year-old has overwhelmed onlookers with his defensive acumen and attacking despite Cadiz's struggle this season. He has two goals two his name already in La Liga this year and that may have put the Uruguayan on the radars of Barcelona.

Transfer Fee

Espino reportedly has a release clause worth €25 million. However, Cadiz could be forced to sell him for as little as €12-15 million next summer if he does not renew his contract that expires in 2023. The fee could be even lower should they fail to maintain their La Liga status next summer. All in all, Espino could be an affordable option for Barcelona.

Should Barcelona get him?

Barcelona are set to enter the transfer market for a left-back and for valid reasons. They sold Junior Firpo earlier this year, leaving Jordi Alba as the only senior left-back in the squad. Academy starlet Alejandro Balde has been used as his deputy. But so far he has looked under-prepared, lacking the necessary experience to compete with Alba for a starting spot.

Therefore, they need to lay down a backup plan for the left-back position soon and Espino's profile in that aspect fits the bill. The player should be comfortable being a backup choice while he could be a cost-effective option as well. But, it still remains to be seen if they push for a move this January or next summer.

Comments

MORE BARCELONA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 16:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 23, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments