Barcelona set their sights on Cadiz’ Uruguayan defender - A cost effective option?

Bengaluru, Nov. 23: Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Cadiz defender Alfonso Espino, also known as Pacha Espino as the Catalan side looks to add a new left-back.
The
29-year-old
defender
has
been
one
of
the
standout
players
of
La
Liga
in
recent
years
and
as
per
a
report
from
Spanish
publication
Fichajes,
he
has
caught
the
eye
of
Barca's
board.
Espino's career so far
The left-back got his first-team breakthrough at Uruguay at Nacional and after impressing over there joined Cadiz in January 2019. He has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 86 appearances across all competitions for the club so far. The numbers may not look impressive, however, the 29-year-old has overwhelmed onlookers with his defensive acumen and attacking despite Cadiz's struggle this season. He has two goals two his name already in La Liga this year and that may have put the Uruguayan on the radars of Barcelona.
Transfer Fee
Espino reportedly has a release clause worth €25 million. However, Cadiz could be forced to sell him for as little as €12-15 million next summer if he does not renew his contract that expires in 2023. The fee could be even lower should they fail to maintain their La Liga status next summer. All in all, Espino could be an affordable option for Barcelona.
Should Barcelona get him?
Barcelona are set to enter the transfer market for a left-back and for valid reasons. They sold Junior Firpo earlier this year, leaving Jordi Alba as the only senior left-back in the squad. Academy starlet Alejandro Balde has been used as his deputy. But so far he has looked under-prepared, lacking the necessary experience to compete with Alba for a starting spot.
Therefore, they need to lay down a backup plan for the left-back position soon and Espino's profile in that aspect fits the bill. The player should be comfortable being a backup choice while he could be a cost-effective option as well. But, it still remains to be seen if they push for a move this January or next summer.