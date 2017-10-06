Barcelona to play second consecutive match without fans support against Atletico

Camp Nou, Oct 6: Barcelona will play without the support of their fans for a second consecutive match over ticketing issues ahead of their La Liga fixture with Atletico Madrid.
The Catalan side will face Atletico in the Spanish capital when La Liga continues after the international break, on October 14 and in the midst of growing tensions amongst Spain and Catalonia issue, the Catalan side issued an announcement on their site on Wednesday evening revealing that "logistic issues" from Atletico has caused a problem for which the Barcelona fans won't be able to watch their players in real life at Wanda Metropolitano.
Barcelona also played a closed-door match in their last 3-0 win against Las Palmas because of a political issue regarding Catalonia independence.
Spanish clubs don't mind to go to away matches in the style of English football fans and Barcelona at first permitted to few tickets for away supporters.
However, after Atletico's announcement of ticketing issue, the Barcelona boss cut lose their interest and reported on their site that there would be no away tickets to grab.
"Due to logistical problems in the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Atletico de Madrid cannot supply the tickets previously offered to FC Barcelona supporters clubs ahead of La Liga match on Saturday 14th of October (8.45pm CET)," the statement read. "Therefore, all FC Barcelona supporters clubs ticket applications for the above match have been cancelled.
However, regarding the issue, an Atletico source has disclosed to ESPN FC that the club have made no such moves to stop Barcelona fans going to the match at the Wanda Metropolitano on Oct. 14 and they have been restraining away tickets from the very first day as there are huge amount of demand for tickets from home fans.
The Source also suggested that for the last five home matches, ticketing allowance for away supporters are around 200 mark be it matches of Sevilla or Malaga, the away ticket limitation has always been the same this season.
Atletico have been failing to maintain a consistent form this season and currently sit at the fourth position, six points behind table-toppers Barcelona. However, Simeone's men will be now eager to overturn their fortune after their home defeat against Chelsea in Champions League and will be hoping for a positive result from the first big match of the league this season.