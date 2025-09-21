30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship Begins On 29 September At DLTA Complex In New Delhi

Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Barcelona welcome Getafe to the Estadi Johan Cruyff in La Liga Round 5, with just a point separating the two sides in the standings.

The Catalans, currently 2nd with 10 points, come into the tie after Marcus Rashford's decisive brace in the Champions League, but will be without key names including Lamine Yamal, Gavi, and goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Getafe, sitting 5th with 9 points, have impressed under José Bordalás, winning three of their opening four matches. Luis Milla has been their standout performer, contributing four assists, while defenders Kiko and Djené are expected to be tasked with containing Rashford. Historically, Barcelona dominate this fixture with 21 wins to Getafe's 2, alongside 7 draws, but Bordalás's side arrive confident of testing Flick's injury-hit squad.

Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Schedule

What is the date for the Barcelona vs Getafe match?

In India, the Barcelona vs Getafe match is set for Monday, 22 September, whereas in the UK time, it will be held on Sunday, 21 September.

When will Barcelona vs Getafe start?

The Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga - Round 5 match will begin at 8 PM GMT in UK on Sunday, which is 12:30 AM IST in the early hours of Monday, 22 September, in India.

Where will the Barcelona vs Getafe match be played?

The Barcelona vs Getafe match will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, Sant Joan Despi, Spain.

Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: How to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match?

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe in UK?

The UK viewers can watch the Barcelona vs Getafe match through the Disney+, Premier Sports 8 pm GMT, September 21.

Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming in USA

The Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will be available for streaming on ESPN+, Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET, September 21.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe in India?

The Barcelona vs Getafe LALIGA 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FANCODE app and website in India from 12:30 am IST.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe in Brazil?

The LaLiga - Round 5 encounter between Barcelona and Getafe will be broadcast live on Disney+, ESPN with coverage beginning at 4:00 PM Brasília Time on September 21.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe in Nigeria?

The Barcelona vs Getafe LALIGA match will be telecast on CANAL+, Sporty TV from 8:00 pm Nigerian time on Sunday.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe in Indonesia?

The match will be live-streamed on the beIN SPORTS and website from 2:00 am Indonesia time, early hours of Monday.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe in Australia?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Round 5 match will be shown live on beIN SPORTS from 6:00 am AEST on Monday.

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe in UAE and Saudi Arabia?

The Barcelona vs Getafe LALIGA match will be shown live on beIN Sports network at 11 pm local time in UAE on Thursday, 10 pm local time in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.