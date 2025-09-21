Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Barcelona welcome Getafe to the Estadi Johan Cruyff in La Liga Round 5, with just a point separating the two sides in the standings.
The Catalans, currently 2nd with 10 points, come into the tie after Marcus Rashford's decisive brace in the Champions League, but will be without key names including Lamine Yamal, Gavi, and goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.
Getafe, sitting 5th with 9 points, have impressed under José Bordalás, winning three of their opening four matches. Luis Milla has been their standout performer, contributing four assists, while defenders Kiko and Djené are expected to be tasked with containing Rashford. Historically, Barcelona dominate this fixture with 21 wins to Getafe's 2, alongside 7 draws, but Bordalás's side arrive confident of testing Flick's injury-hit squad.
In India, the Barcelona vs Getafe match is set for Monday, 22 September, whereas in the UK time, it will be held on Sunday, 21 September.
The Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga - Round 5 match will begin at 8 PM GMT in UK on Sunday, which is 12:30 AM IST in the early hours of Monday, 22 September, in India.
The Barcelona vs Getafe match will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, Sant Joan Despi, Spain.
The UK viewers can watch the Barcelona vs Getafe match through the Disney+, Premier Sports 8 pm GMT, September 21.
The Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will be available for streaming on ESPN+, Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET, September 21.
The Barcelona vs Getafe LALIGA 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FANCODE app and website in India from 12:30 am IST.
The LaLiga - Round 5 encounter between Barcelona and Getafe will be broadcast live on Disney+, ESPN with coverage beginning at 4:00 PM Brasília Time on September 21.
The Barcelona vs Getafe LALIGA match will be telecast on CANAL+, Sporty TV from 8:00 pm Nigerian time on Sunday.
The match will be live-streamed on the beIN SPORTS and website from 2:00 am Indonesia time, early hours of Monday.
The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Round 5 match will be shown live on beIN SPORTS from 6:00 am AEST on Monday.
The Barcelona vs Getafe LALIGA match will be shown live on beIN Sports network at 11 pm local time in UAE on Thursday, 10 pm local time in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.