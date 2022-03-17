Barcelona want Liverpool and Chelsea target, best move for the player?

Kolkata,
March
17:
As
per
rumours
in
Spain,
Barcelona
are
locked
in
a
close
battle
with
Premier
League
duo
Liverpool
and
Chelsea
for
the
signature
of
Leeds
United
forward
Raphinha.
The 25-year-old has been ever impressive for the Whites since he made his £17 million move to Leeds United from Ligue 1 side Rennes.
The Brazilian international has been excellent on the right flank for Leeds over the last couple of years. He has nine Premier League goals in 27 games for Leeds this campaign despite the fact that his team find themselves in a relegation scrap.
The fleet-footed winger, who boasts bags of pace and excellent technical ability, can make himself a menace by cutting inside from the right hand side. The Brazilian international is a phenomenal dribbler with the ball and is a treat to eyes more often than not.
Jesse Marsch won his first match in charge of the Yorkshire side in this third game after Joe Gelhardt bagged a crucial, last-gasp winner against fellow strugglers Norwich. It was Raphinha who found the youngster with a brilliantly worked pass and Leeds might just survive if their star winger keeps on delivering week in week out.
Raphinha is not only a brilliant attacker but also a modern-day footballer who never stops running. A very hard working player off the ball, he is pretty much a manager's dream and it's no wonder that any team in the world would want him in their side.
Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea all have their eyes on the 25-year-old and there is no doubt that he would make all of them stronger.
However, the attacker might find it hard to choose his next club considering the fact that all three clubs are pretty much well-stacked in his position.
Liverpool have Mohamed Salah on the right flank who is arguably the best player in the world at the moment while Chelsea also have too many options in the wide areas.
Barcelona could be the ideal destination of the 25-year-old if Ousmane Dembele leaves on a free transfer and Barcelona also fail to convert Adama Traore's loan deal into a permanent one.
All three teams suits the player's style of play. However, his choice should be dependent entirely upon th exits from the three clubs and where he gets guaranteed first-team exposure.