Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Liverpool eyeing RB Salzburg talent Karim Adeyemi: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Sept. 9: A growing number of young football players are recently coming out of the Austrian league and Red Bull Salzburg talent Karim Adeyemi could be the latest name to join that list.
The 19-year-old striker has been in fine form this season and apparently, that has caught the eye of three European bigwigs that includes Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona.
Not a popular name in the European circuit yet, these are the couple of things you need to know about the young talent:
His career so far
Bayern are one of the clubs believed to be tracking the youngster, but the player has already had a two-year spell in Bavaria very early in his youth career. He joined the academy ranks at the age of 10, but due to some disputes over disciplinary action, he joined SpVgg Unterhaching in 2012. In 2019 he made a €3m transfer to Salzburg and it looks to have turned his fortune.
He spent 18 months on loan to FC Liefering before returning to Salzburg last year. He established himself in the first-team squad last season, scoring nine times in 38 appearances. However, this year he has been handed a more prominent role and he looks to be utilising that opportunity to the fullest, as he already has seven goals and an assist in nine appearances. At the same time, he has also broken into the German national side, even scoring on debut against Armenia in the ongoing international break.
Playing Style
Germany coach Hansi Flick has labelled the youngster's finishing as 'ice-cold' which speaks volumes about his talent. He is also a skilful forward who is extremely agile, quick and coordinates himself quite nicely while combining all of this with a lot of tricks and drilling. The diminutive youngster's small frame also allows him not only to retain his balance under tight pressure but also helps to nuzzle through tight spaces.
Transfer Fee
Following his scintillating form in the Austrian Bundelisigia this season, Adeyemi's value has only rapidly grown. He is currently under contract at Salzburg for another three years until 2024, which gives the Austrian champions a firm stand to demand a good amount. As per BILD, his valuation is around €20m but that is likely to increase.