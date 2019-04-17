Bayern Munich in pole position to sign Nicolas Pepe

Bengaluru, April 17: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are leading the race for Arsenal transfer target Nicolas Pepe, according to reports.
The Bundesliga giants have travelled to France recently to hold talks with Lille over a possible £70million transfer for the in-form Ivorian forward.
LOSC Lille president Gerard Lopez has confirmed that Pepe, 23, is likely to leave in the summer after spending just two years at the club.
The Ivorian has been monitored by Europe's biggest clubs following the breakthrough he made this season.
Pepe has scored 20 goals and added 14 assists in 35 games for the French club in the current campaign and led the dismantling of Paris Saint Germain on Sunday.
He equalised for Lille, recorded two assists and caused Juan Bernat to see a red card as PSG lost 5-1, suffering their heaviest league defeat in 19 years.
The forward has also become the first Ligue 1 player to record double digits in both goals and assists this season.
And according to French media house L'Equipe, Bayern, whose scouts watched Pepe humiliate PSG, are in "pole position" to sign the Lille star.
Munich chiefs have already met their French counterparts to talk over a deal for the Ivorian.
That would be a massive blow to Unai Emery's transfer plans as Arsenal have reportedly been in the mix for Pepe's signature.
The Gunners are desperate to add a wide forward to their squad in order to boost attacking options.
But Arsenal fans have advised Emery to shun Pepe and bring young star Reiss Nelson back from Hoffenheim, who has impressed in the Bundesliga this season.
Arsenal are still very much in contention for a top four finish which will surely be a bug achievement for Unai Emery in his first season with the Gunners and their transfer budget this summer also depends largely on whether they manage to grind out at least the fourth spot.