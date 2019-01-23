Bayern Munich ready to launch £10m bid for Manchester City's Rabbi Matondo

Bengaluru, January 23: German giants Bayern Munich have once again set their sights on Premier league but this time at the Manchester City academy, with 18-year-old winger Rabbi Matondo as a potential target.
The Bundesliga side have already been involved in a high-profile pursuit of Chelsea academy star Callum Hudson-Odoi this month, and now are also reportedly keen on the Welshman with a double swoop from England.
Bayern are reportedly looking to take advantage of the situation of the 18-year-old's contract situation after he reportedly rejected a new contract extension. Pep Guardiola does not want to lose the midfielder and is still hopeful that the young winger will sign a new contract with the club which is set to end at the end of next season. However, this latest development has intensified the race.
Bayern have reportedly submitted a £10m offer for the Welshman while the youngster is also being chased by Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, and RB Leipzig. The youngster has also caught the eye of Premier League teams and reportedly Southampton and Everton have shown interest in the player.
Bayern Munich are ready to launch a £10m bid for Manchester City & Wales winger Rabbi Matondo (18). Borussia Monchengladbach also want Matondo, while Everton and Southampton are weighing up offers. pic.twitter.com/ZxFMyHN0Vw— City Watch (@City_Watch) January 21, 2019
Matondo is a man in demand, despite not making a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola's team yet. He has been a regular feature for City's Under-23s so far this season, registering nine goals and six assists in 21 appearances. He has been called several times in senior squad training set-up but the forward is yet to be named in any match days squad. However in the international stage he has already made a senior team appearance for Wales.
Germany lately has emerged as the development field for British youngsters. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have already started making their names in the top flight with Dortmund and Hoffenheim after leaving England and certainly, it has developed as an attractive prospect for young British players who are seeking more first-team opportunities.
As of now in the Manchester City squad, with so much competition all around it's certainly hard for the youngster to break into the team. Therefore, Matondo could be now influenced by the choice made by his fellow compatriots as playing with a first-team squad that too with a top side like Bayern could be tempting enough for him.