Bayern Munich star Lewandowski hails 'amazing' Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

By Sacha Pisani

Munich, August 4: Robert Lewandowski said Jurgen Klopp has "two faces" as a coach and father as the Bayern Munich star lauded the Premier League-winning Liverpool manager.

Klopp guided Liverpool to their first league title since 1990 this season, having overseen the club's Champions League triumph last term.

Lewandowski knows Klopp better than most after spending four seasons with the German at Borussia Dortmund, where the pair combined to win two Bundesliga titles, before the former joined Bayern in 2014.

Discussing his favourite manager, having also worked with Pep Guardiola, Poland striker Lewandowski singled out Klopp.

"I think ... Jurgen Klopp [is my favourite] and after that Pep Guardiola. 100 per cent," Lewandowski told ESPN in an Instagram Live interview.

"[Klopp] has two faces. You can see that he is kind of like a father, but the second part is like a coach, a manager. He can tell you everything - and I'm not speaking about the good things - about the bad things.

"Also for [players], he is a huge motivation. He makes this perfect, because he knows where there is this line where he can [push you] more or a little bit less.

"His performance as a coach is amazing, but not only as a coach but also as a man."

Lewandowski has scored 51 goals in all competitions in the best season of his career, helping Bayern to win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, while a treble bid remains very much alive in the Champions League.

Bayern will face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last 16-tie, having won the opening leg 3-0.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
