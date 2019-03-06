Bayern Munich target Arsenal teenager to emulate Jadon Sancho success

Bengaluru, March 6: German giants Bayern Munich have again set their sight on Premier League but this time in Arsenal academy, with 18-year-old attacker Xavier Amaechi as a potential target.
The Bundesliga side have already been linked with a high-profile pursuit of Chelsea academy star Callum Hudson-Odoi and now are also reportedly keen on the Nigerian with a double swoop from England on the cards in Summer.
Amaechi has scored three goals and provided five assists in eight Premier League matches this season, which is despite picking up a metatarsal injury earlier in the campaign and returning to action only last month.
The Gunners academy star is held in high regard and was handed a professional contract at the earliest possible moment on his 17th birthday. With his current terms tying him to the Gunners until 2022, however, it apparently will not rule out Bayern making a bold move.
The 18-year-old is already drawing comparisons with Jadon Sancho who has shot to prominence this season after swapping Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in search of regular first-team football and the German league leaders believe the 18-year-old can be their answer to the Dortmund star.
Germany lately has emerged as the development field for the British youngsters after testifying the success stories of Dortmund and Hoffenheim's Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson respectively and the interest on Amaechi only justify that.
This season, Reece Oxford joined Augsburg from West Ham on loan, while one of Amaechi's club mates - Emile Smith Rowe also joined RB Leipzig on loan. Schalke also nabbed Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City in the January window.
And just like other German sides, Bayern Munich too slowly seem to be turning their attention to England to help with their squad rejuvenation. Earlier in 2017 they also poached away German attacker Gnabry from Wenger's hand and they can again raid the North London side as the Germans side continue their renewed efforts to raid England’s youth ranks.
Bayern, however, are not the only team on the winger's trail, with as much as 14 Bundesliga clubs are also understood to be in the chase for the player.
The man in demand, however, is yet to command a senior appearance for Emery's side.
Bayern Munich very much interested in Arsenal's 18 year old winger Xavier Amaechi, according to @jamesbenge. The Bundesliga giants see him as the next Sancho and with composed finishing like this it's easy to see why. #AFC— Yousef Teclab (@yousef_teclab) March 4, 2019
(🎥 via @Arsenal)
pic.twitter.com/dwnoOMCcOP
Amaechi is a winger whose capacity to use both feet offers him a threat on either flank, while he is also blessed with extensive movement.
He was voted in the team of the tournament for last summer's Under-17 European Championship and received an England Under-18 call-up in September although is still eligible for Nigerian colours.