Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg: Super sub Zirkzee strikes again

By Christopher Devine
Joshua Zirkzee
Joshua Zirkzee continued a stunning start to his Bundesliga career by coming off the bench to score a crucial goal for Bayern Munich.

Munich, December 21: Joshua Zirkzee made another crucial impact off the bench as Bayern Munich left it late to beat Wolfsburg 2-0 with two goals in the last five minutes of normal time.

The reigning Bundesliga champions, whose injury troubles were deepened by the first-half exit of Javi Martinez on Saturday, looked set to lose further ground at the top of the table as visiting goalkeeper Koen Casteels produced a fine performance at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern appeared to be running out of ideas in the closing stages after creating plenty of chances prior to the interval, but substitute Zirkzee - who scored a key goal on his league debut against Freiburg in midweek - again provided a dramatic late intervention.

1
1069729

The 18-year-old converted Thomas Muller's cut-back in the 85th minute to break the deadlock, before Serge Gnabry added a second to make his side's victory certain.

Bayern will now head into the winter break four points off the top of the table, having ultimately finished 2019 on a high note.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Casteels was frequently forced into action in the first period, the Wolfsburg goalkeeper making particularly impressive saves to keep out a curling free-kick from David Alaba and Gnabry's powerful strike from a narrow angle.

At the other end, Manuel Neuer sprung off his line to impressively deny Felix Klaus following Xaver Schlager's neat throughball, while Maximilian Arnold curled an effort narrowly over.

After Martinez had limped off clutching his right thigh, Wolfsburg wasted a golden opportunity in the first minute of the second half. A right-wing cross found its way through to Jerome Roussillon, but his drilled ball back across goal just evaded the stretching Joao Victor.

The outstanding Casteels made his best stop of the contest seven minutes later, clawing away a 25-yarder from Philippe Coutinho that appeared destined for the top-right corner, while a heroic Roussillon clearance denied Thomas Muller.

As Bayern faded, Arnold saw a shot deflect agonisingly wide off Benjamin Pavard, but Wolfsburg were then sunk as Zirkzee finished through the legs of John Brooks from Muller's pass and Gnabry latched on to a Robert Lewandowski header to make it 2-0.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: AVL 1 - 3 SOU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue