Belgium crowned FIFA Team of the Year again

By Joe Wright
Belgium
Roberto Martinez's side will end 2019 at the top of the standings.

Zurich, December 19: Belgium have been crowned FIFA's Team of the Year for finishing top of the world rankings for the second December in a row.

Roberto Martinez's side will end 2019 at the top of the standings after winning all 10 of their international 'A' matches this year to secure qualification for Euro 2020.

World champions France conclude the year in second place, with Brazil third, England fourth and Uruguay fifth.

World Cup runners-up Croatia and Nations League Finals winners Portugal join Spain, Argentina and Colombia in the top 10.

The Mover of the Year accolade goes to Qatar, who gained 138 rankings points over the course of 2019.

The World Cup 2022 hosts won the Asian Cup in February as they climbed 38 places up the rankings. That was the biggest jump recorded by any team, ahead of Algeria (up 32) and Japan (up 22).

Europe's dominance of the top 50 has diminished this year. UEFA nations make up 28 of the top 50 teams, down three on last year, while CONCACAF, AFC and CAF (all with four) have each gained one place each.

The first FIFA rankings of the new decade will be released on February 20.

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
