Belgium vs Portugal, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

By

Bengaluru, June 26: One of the standout fixtures of the Euro 2020 Round of 16 will see world number one Belgium lock horns with reigning champions of Europe - Portugal at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on Monday, 28th June.

Belgium have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament so far and are one of the three teams to have won all three group stage games alongside Italy and the Netherlands. They absolutely cruised against both Russia and Finland winning the two games 3-0 and 2-0 respectively while Denmark did relatively well to take a 1-0 lead but the Belgians managed to salvage a comeback to win the game 2-1 mostly thanks to the individual brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne off the bench.

On the other hand, Portugal made their way to the Round of 16 the hard way from the 'Group of Death'. They finished third behind France and Germany and have qualified as one of the four best placed third-placed sides. Fernando Santos' side qualified for the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed sides in the 2016 Euros as well and will hope for the same fortunes once again.

Match Details

Date: 28th June 2021 (IND)

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain

TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV

Key Players to Watch

Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne is without any doubt the best midfielder in the world right now and seems to have taken his game to a whole another level. The 29-year-old has looked really sharp and up for the game in the Belgian jersey and Portugal's toughest job will be to keep the Manchester City superstar silent.

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, even at the age of 36, is the star player of his country and is currently leading the scoring charts with five strikes to his name. The fate of the game could depend on how Belgium deals with Portugal's biggest weapon.

Head-to-Head Record

Belgium win: 6

Draw: 7

Portugal win: 5

Last meeting: Belgium 0-0 Portugal (02 Jun 2018)

Dream11 Prediction

Belgium are currently enjoying a very impressive run of form having suffered no defeat in any competition since a 2-1 loss to England at Wembley in October 2020 in the UEFA Nations League. Since then, the Red Devils have gone 12 games without defeat and winning 10 of those games. On the other hand, Portugal have been fairly inconsistent and have just two wins from their last five international fixtures. It could be a close call but Belgium looks to certainly have an edge over Portugal.

Belgium Predicted Line-up (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Carrasco, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Portugal Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Renato Sanches, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Rui Patricio

Defenders - Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders - Renato Sanches, Kevin De Bruyne (Captain), Thorgan Hazard, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva

Strikers - Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku

European Championship Prediction
VS
Saturday, June 26, 2021, 14:49 [IST]
