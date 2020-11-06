Benfica 3-3 Rangers: Nunez levels it late as Gerrard's men squander two-goal lead

London, November 6: Darwin Nunez scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Rangers squandered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at 10-man Benfica and see their 100 per cent start in Europa League Group D come to an end on Thursday (November 6).
Steven Gerrard's side triumphed against Standard Liege and Lech Poznan in their opening two games, but they got off to a poor start at the Estadio da Luz as Connor Goldson diverted a low cross into his own net after just 60 seconds.
They powered back before half-time, though, taking ruthless advantage of Nicolas Otamendi's straight red card for a professional foul through an own goal from Diogo Goncalves and a fine strike from Glen Kamara.
Alfredo Morelos added a third shortly after the restart, but Benfica fought back for an unlikely draw as Rafa's 77th-minute effort preceded Nunez dramatically levelling proceedings with the clock winding down.