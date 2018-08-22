Bengaluru FC 2, Altyn Asyr 3: Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartalu give Blues hope in AFC Cup

Bengaluru, August 22: Carles Cuadrat's stint as the head coach of Bengaluru FC got off to a sombre start as they lost 2-3 to Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan in the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-final first leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday (August 22) and risked crashing out of the competition.
BFC's defensive woes from the preseason appears to have crept into their season opener too as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu let two goals past him easily. Gurpreet let Altymyratr Annadurdyyev's shot slip at the near post and was unable to block a powerful shot by Vahyt Orazsahedov, who got a brace on the day. Rahul Bheke and Erik Paartalu offered them hope with two second-half goals.
Altyn Asyr defeated @bengalurufc 3-2 in a thrilling #AFCCup2018 Inter-Zonal Semi-final first leg tie at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium! #BENvAAS— AFC Cup (@AFCCup) August 22, 2018
Match Report: https://t.co/X90yezRJZJ https://t.co/wRYs5AejvT
The display of the back-four too was shambolic as was evident from Altyn Asyr's first goal, scored by Orazsahedov, after just 11 minutes of play. Giving no time for BFC to settle in, Altyn Asyr stepped up the attack in the early stages. They moved the ball quickly at the midfield after winning a header and Annadurdyyev floated a ball into the box from the left. Nishu Kumar miscued his clearance header, gifting the ball to Selim Nurmyradov inside the box itself. The forward played with the defence, before chipping a pass to the left post for Orazsahedov to nod in a simple header.
While that brought out BFC's defensive troubles to the fore, the bad start could have been salvaged by Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri. Miku played a cross from the right to Chhetri inside the box, but the India captain's header was deflected off Altyn Asyr goalkeeper Mamed Orazmuhamedov's right foot.
48' HOW!? Miku pulls a nutmeg and goes through on goal, but the falling Altyn Asyr player's chosen to hold on to the ball. No penalty though, and we're not sure why. 0-3. #BENvAAS— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 22, 2018
In their bid to prevent conceding any further goals, the BFC full backs joined up the attack, inviting Altyn Asyr to hit on the counter. In the 24th minute, Orazsahedov linked up Annadurdyyev on the left flank. No defender around him and the nearest centre-back rooted to the box, Annadurdyyev had a free run anid he surged in. With his teammates marked, Annadurdyyev shot to the near post and half-expected it to go in. Gurpreet dived and stretched his hand, but the ball somehow drifted into the goal after taking a touch.
Altyn Asyr could have made it three just a minute later but Annadurdyyev's chipped shot, after beating the offside trap, was just wide.
77' You could hand them all microscopes but they'd still not see it! The official's have waved on for a blatant handball in the Altyn Asyr box and the stands are furious. 1-3. #BENvAAS— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 22, 2018
It was then that Bengaluru began to press their opponents high up the pitch. But the Altyn Asyr players retreated into their own half, happily crowding the box and pushing off the attacks. Six minutes after conceding their second, Chhetri chested the ball down for Miku, but the pass was intercepted by Shohrat Soyunov.
Just before the half-time, Miku was set up sweetly by Erik Paartalu and attempted to find the right post through a powerful shot from the lace of his right boot, but the defenders were all around him.
And you thought some half-time pep talk would change things for BFC. No.
Nishu was off position again, letting Orazsahedov through from the left banking on an offside call. The referee signaled nothing and Orazsahedov shot right at the ducking goalkeeper, who could not make a routine block.
After that, there was a striking difference in the way BFC created their chances. They just let in their tall players - Paartalu, Juanan Gonzalez and Miku in the box to tuck in the crosses from the flanks.
Chhetri himself rushed forward to score off a corner by Xisco Hernandez. Though the glancing header in the 63rd minute ricocheted off the post, Rahul Bheke tapped it in.
You could argue that Altyn Asyr FK played rough. Some of the referee's decisions were indeed dubious. Iida Jumpei shrugged off appeals for a hand ball inside the box and did not flinch when Miku and Chhetri went down in the D.
Yet, going for a win a week later in Turkmenistan is better when you are trailing by a goals rather than three. Paartalu offered BFC that hope in the 88th minute when he nodded in from a cross by Udanta from the right.
More attack followed in the three minutes of added time but Altyn Asyr invited the Blues to Ashgabat with a solid advantage of three away goals.
RESULT: Bengaluru FC 2 (Rahul Bheke 63, Erik Paartalu 88) lost to Altyn Asyr 3 (Vahyt Orazsahedov 11, 46, Altymyratr Annadurdyyev 25)