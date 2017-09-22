Bengaluru FC to start ISL campaign on Nov 19

Bengaluru, September 22: Come November 19, the Indian Super League action (ISL) will come to Bengaluru for the first time as debutants Bengaluru FC take on Mumbai City FC in their opening match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
The fourth edition of the hugely popular Hero ISL is having 10 teams with the addition of two new teams.
AFC Cup finalists BFC is one of the new entrants with Jamshedpur FC being the other.
The match beginning at 8pm local time will also see BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri playing his former club Mumbai FC.
BFC then play another home game against Delhi Dynamos on November 26 before going on a three-game away trip to FC Goa (Novemeber 30), NorthEast United (Decemebr 8) and FC Pune City (Decemebr 14).
Battle lines? ✅ Here's how the Blues' first season in the @IndSuperLeague is set to roll out. More to follow! #NewFrontiers #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/ggleeqOPVK— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 22, 2017
Another two home games against Chennaiyin FC (December 17) and Jamshedpur FC (Decemebr 21) will be followed by an away game as the Blues end 2017 with a trip to Kerala Blasters (December 31).
The last game of the first phase of the league will see the Blues host defending champions ATK (January 7) in their first fixture of New Year.
The second phase of the league begins with back-to-back away games against Delhi Dynamos (January 14) and Mumbai City (January 18) before the Blues return to Sree Kanteerava Stadium to host NorthEast United (January 26) on Republic Day.
Two away trips to former champions Chennaiyin FC (January 31) and Atletico de Kolkata (February 3) are followed by home games against FC Goa (February 8) and FC Pune City (February 16) in the business end of the campaign. The penultimate game of the league phase will see the Blues travel to Jamshedpur FC (February 25) before hosting Kerala Blasters (March 1) in the final game.
BFC had created history four years back when they became the first club to win the I-League (national league) on their debut. As they make their debut in ISL, the Blues would certainly be eyeing an encore.