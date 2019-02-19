Football

Bengaluru FC offer to play friendly in Srinagar, Real Kashmir invite them in March

By Pti
BFC

New Delhi, February 19: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC on Tuesday offered to play an exhibition match against Real Kashmir in Srinagar to support the I-League debutants after defending champions Minerva FC pulled out of their match, citing security concerns in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

Real Kashmir thanked the ISL club and invited them in March for a friendly fixture, assuring the guests "the most electric football atmosphere". I-League defending champions Minerva on Monday moved the Delhi Hight Court after the AIFF refused to relocate their match against Real Kashmir from Srinagar.

AIFF has placed the matter in front of their own league committee for a decision. Even East Bengal have conveyed to the AIFF their concerns about the February 28 match against Real Kashmir but refrained from making an outright pullout threat.

However, a tweet from Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal would certainly lift the spirits of the Real Kashmir players and their fans. "Dear @realkashmirfc we @bengalurufc are ready to come and play an exhibition match in Srinagar against youll whenever you invite us. We look forward to the opportunity of sharing this beautiful game in your beautiful state which is an integral part of our great country," Jindal tweeted.

There was an immediate response from Real Kashmir. "Thank you @ParthJindal11 and @bengalurufc. Let's do this. We and the people of Kashmir would be more than glad to host you. March? What say? We promise the most electric football atmosphere! Let's play to heal. Let's pray together for the departed and share the grief of bereaved."

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured in what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
