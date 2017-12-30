Bengaluru FC part ways with assistant coach Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru, December 30: Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC announced that they have parted ways with assistant coach Carles Cuadrat by mutual consent after the Spaniard conveyed his decision to step down from the post owing to health concerns. The announcement marks the end of head coach Albert Roca's long-standing association with Cuadrat, having coached together at various clubs and national teams before arriving in India.
Cuadrat, who gained a reputation of being a master at set-pieces, was flown back for treatment after landing in Pune for an away game with a condition in his knee. Having been away from the field during the Blues' last two home games, the Spaniard had been using the internet to send Roca plans in the build-up to games.
"It has been a wonderful time but it has been cut short because of a problem in my knee," Cuadrat said. "I've already had four surgeries on my left knee and the effects of one these operations has left me with a virus in the knee which, if not taken care of, can prove to be serious.
"We landed in Pune for an away game and I had to fly back the same day for a surgery. I will now have to spend the next two months in recovery. I sat with the club management and we decided that it is best I take a step aside given how packed the fixture calendar is. I won't be able to give the team and myself one hundred percent. We are a professional team and need all hands on the deck at all times, which is why I have taken this decision."
BFC have now appointed Barcelona-native Marc Huguet as the new assistant coach, who like Roca and Cuadrat, has also served as a coach in the FC Barcelona youth setup. Huguet, who recently served as an assistant coach with FC Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgian 1st division, Cordoba CF in La Liga and RCD Mallorca in Segunda Division, will join the Blues in the first week of January.
Source: BFC Media