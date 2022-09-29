Football
Bengaluru FC: Squad, Schedule, Possible Playing 11, Formation, Prediction For ISL 2022-23

By
Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, September 28: Bengaluru FC fired a strong warning to their rivals in the Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23), while winning the Durand Cup 2022 recently.

The Bengaluru FC could not reach the knockout stages in the ISL 2021-22, finishing 6th in the league with 29 points from 20 matches.

But now, they might just have told the world about their serious intentions of adding a second ISL trophy after 2018.

While winning the Durand Cup 2022, the BFC showed a lot of purpose under new head coach Simon Grayson and now it is all about carrying that confidence into the ISL 2022-23, though the league is a whole different beast.

But the arrival of experienced India defender Sandesh Jhingan will bolster their last line while veteran Sunil Chhetri will lead the forward section along with Roy Krishna.

The addition of Javier Hernandez will give some more force to the mid-field. The BFC will face NorthEast United in their first match on October 8.

So, here MyKhel is looking at the Bengaluru FC squad, possible playing 11, formation, schedule and chances.

1. Bengaluru FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Amrit Gope.

Defenders: Alan Costa (Brazil), Prabir Das, Aleksander Jovanovic, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Wungngayam Muirang.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva, Ajay Chhetri, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Faisal Ali, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar.

Forwards: Prince Ibara, Edmund Lalrindika, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Udanta Singh, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Akashdeep Singh.

Bengaluru FC coach: Simon Grayson.

Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri

2. Bengaluru FC Playing 11 (Predicted)

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Aleksander Jovanovic, Alan Costa.

Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh.

3 ISL 2022-23 Prediction

Bengaluru FC have a sorted squad and it will be up to them to dish out some consistent performances. There is a good chance for them to finish in the top 4 this time after missing out on it in the last season.

4 Bengaluru FC Schedule

October 8, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs NorthEast United

October 14

7:30 PM IST

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru

October 22

7:30 PM IST

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru

October 27

7:30 PM IST

Odisha vs Bengaluru

November 11

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs East Bengal

November 17

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru

November 26

5:30 PM IST

FC Goa vs Bengaluru

December 3

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan

December 11

7:30 PM IST

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru

December 17

5:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur

December 23

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Hyderabad

December 30

7:30 PM IST

East Bengal vs Bengaluru

January 6, 2023

7:30 PM IST

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru

January 14

5:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Odisha

January 21

5:30 PM IST

Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru

January 28

5:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin

February 5

7:30 PM IST

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru

February 11

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters

February 15

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Mumbai City

February 23

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs FC Goa
Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 6:02 [IST]
    Click to comments