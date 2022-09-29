Bengaluru FC: Squad, Schedule, Possible Playing 11, Formation, Prediction For ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru, September 28: Bengaluru FC fired a strong warning to their rivals in the Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23), while winning the Durand Cup 2022 recently.
The Bengaluru FC could not reach the knockout stages in the ISL 2021-22, finishing 6th in the league with 29 points from 20 matches.
But now, they might just have told the world about their serious intentions of adding a second ISL trophy after 2018.
While winning the Durand Cup 2022, the BFC showed a lot of purpose under new head coach Simon Grayson and now it is all about carrying that confidence into the ISL 2022-23, though the league is a whole different beast.
But the arrival of experienced India defender Sandesh Jhingan will bolster their last line while veteran Sunil Chhetri will lead the forward section along with Roy Krishna.
The addition of Javier Hernandez will give some more force to the mid-field. The BFC will face NorthEast United in their first match on October 8.
So, here MyKhel is looking at the Bengaluru FC squad, possible playing 11, formation, schedule and chances.
1. Bengaluru FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Amrit Gope.
Defenders: Alan Costa (Brazil), Prabir Das, Aleksander Jovanovic, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Wungngayam Muirang.
Midfielders: Bruno Silva, Ajay Chhetri, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Faisal Ali, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar.
Forwards: Prince Ibara, Edmund Lalrindika, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Udanta Singh, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Akashdeep Singh.
Bengaluru FC coach: Simon Grayson.
2. Bengaluru FC Playing 11 (Predicted)
Formation: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Aleksander Jovanovic, Alan Costa.
Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh.
3 ISL 2022-23 Prediction
Bengaluru FC have a sorted squad and it will be up to them to dish out some consistent performances. There is a good chance for them to finish in the top 4 this time after missing out on it in the last season.
4 Bengaluru FC Schedule
|
October 8, 2022
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs NorthEast United
|
October 14
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru
|
October 22
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
|
October 27
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Odisha vs Bengaluru
|
November 11
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs East Bengal
|
November 17
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru
|
November 26
|
5:30 PM IST
|
FC Goa vs Bengaluru
|
December 3
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|
December 11
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
|
December 17
|
5:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
|
December 23
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs Hyderabad
|
December 30
|
7:30 PM IST
|
East Bengal vs Bengaluru
|
January 6, 2023
|
7:30 PM IST
|
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
|
January 14
|
5:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs Odisha
|
January 21
|
5:30 PM IST
|
Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
|
January 28
|
5:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin
|
February 5
|
7:30 PM IST
|
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru
|
February 11
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
|
February 15
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs Mumbai City
|
February 23
|
7:30 PM IST
|
Bengaluru vs FC Goa