The best of La Liga on social media: Gerard Pique relives 2009 El Clasico win

Remembering old matches
One way in which fans are getting their football fix during the sporting lockdown is by rewatching classic matches, with at least one classic match shown on La LigaTV every day.
Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has been reliving past glories too, sharing highlights of Barcelona's 6-2 El Clasico win from 2009.
Connecting with the La Liga Genuine players
La Liga Genuine, La Liga's ground-breaking competition for players with intellectual disabilities, has not stopped growing since its creation in 2017.
Like all sporting events, the 2019-20 La Liga Genuine season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis but that has not stopped players from clubs' first-team squads reaching out and chatting to their La Liga Genuine counterparts. That was the case at Athletic Club, for example, where Aritz Aduriz brightened up one player's day no end.
Celebrating Mother's Day
Last Sunday was Mother's Day in Spain and in several other countries around the world and various La Liga players posted special messages thanking their mothers on social media.
"I love you with all my heart and thanks for everything," tweeted Barcelona's Arturo Vidal.
Mourning a broadcasting legend
Legendary broadcaster Michael Robinson passed away at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer.
The Englishman arrived in La Liga to play for Osasuna and loved Spain and Spanish football so much that he stayed and made a name for himself as an excellent broadcaster and storyteller. Prominent figures from across Spanish football mourned his death on social media.
Enjoying the loosening of restrictions
Coronavirus-related restrictions were eased over the weekend, with adults allowed out for exercise for the first time in several weeks as the Spanish government launched a plan to ease into what is being called the ‘new normal.'
This saw people across Spain heading outside for some exercise, many of them doing so in the colours of their favourite football team. At the same time, though, people are still being urged to follow the guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and this has been emphasised by La Liga and La Liga players on social media.