Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Boniek: Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus great for Serie A

By
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Turin, September 28: Former Juventus midfielder Zbigniew Boniek said Cristiano Ronaldo is great for the Italian champions and Serie A following his arrival from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo sensationally swapped Madrid for Juve after leading the Spanish giants to a third successive Champions League title.

Since his €112million transfer in July, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored three goals in seven appearances for Juventus.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a great thing for Serie A," Boniek – now president of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) after winning the Scudetto and European Cup with Juve in the 1980s – said. "For marketing, merchandising and media rights.

"In the past, no one was watching Juventus-Frosinone. Now all the world is watching that game. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great thing for Juventus and Serie A.

"Italian football has to take advantage of it and improving the structures. Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy means Italian league can be attractive. Italy is a serious country where football is very difficult. One of the most difficult.

"It is an advantage for the other clubs too . I really like this transfer ."

Juve have won their opening six games of the season to be three points clear atop the Serie A table ahead of Saturday's blockbuster showdown against Napoli in Turin.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 0 - 1 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue