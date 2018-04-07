Borussia Dortmund confirm deal with PSG’s Kevin Trapp

Bengaluru, April 7: Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have reportedly agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain's German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp as a long-term replacement for their inconsistent goalie Roman Burki. Trapp has just started and played a mere three games for Paris-Saint Germain this season. Yet, Dortmund look to have a lot of faith in his abilities as they’ve reportedly agreed a deal with Trapp already.
The Bundesliga giants were rumoured to bring Trapp to Dortmund earlier this season but stuck with Burki as their preferred No 1 for the job. However, the Swiss international’s inconsistent performances this season has got the club management thinking and finally deciding on signing a new goalkeeper. According to TuttoMerkatoWeb, Dortmund have reached an agreement in principle with PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. The German international will sign a three-year contract with Dortmund if the move is successful.
Borussia Dortmund plans to sign Kevin Trapp from PSG. The German goalkeeper spends most of his time on the bench at the French giants and has expressed the desire to make a transfer. Dortmund are unhappy with Roman Burki’s performances this season and want to sign a new keeper. pic.twitter.com/NUmkIUHzLL— Football Info (@FootInsideNet) April 5, 2018
Things haven’t gone well for Trapp either this season. He's behind Alphonse Areola in the pecking order and has made only 10 appearances across all competitions this season. The 27-year old is unlikely to be part of Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer either, and a move to Dortmund is expected to revive his career for the best.
It remains to be seen if Trapp will be the new number one or Burki, but surely, he wouldn’t sign if he was going to be second choice at Dortmund as well.
Trapp joined the Parisians in 2015 for 8.5 million euros. In his first season, he made 35 appearances in Ligue 1 before inconsistent performances saw him being dropped for Areola last season. PSG are very likely to demand almost double of what Trapp had cost them, with a sizable tag of 15 million euros for the German.
