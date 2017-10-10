Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek suffers injury setback

Bengaluru, October 10: Borussia Dortmund right-back Lukasz Piszczek will be out of action for an undisclosed time after the Poland international endured a lateral collateral ligament injury while on international with Poland for their World Cup qualifier, the club have declared.
The 32-year-old damaged the ligaments of his right knee during Poland's 4-2 victory Montenegro in the World Cup qualifier when he collided with his teammate Wojciech Szczesny while shielding the ball from the opponent just before half-time.
The Polish defender played for the last couple of minutes in the first half but could not return for second half action and a scan report later showed that the Dortmund veteran has injured his tendon. However, it was not disclosed by the club how long he will be sidelined.
The official Dortmund website said: "Lukasz Piszczek will be unavailable for BVB for the time being after suffering an injury to the lateral collateral ligament of his right knee."
Piszczek has played in all the 11 matches for Dortmund this season, helping them to reach the top of the league for the time being. However, he will join other two fullbacks Raphael Guerreiro and club captain Marcel Schmelzer in the medical room for a extended time.
Dortmund will return to action against last season's runners-up RB Leipzig on Saturday and two important matches against Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover and one against APOEL in the Champions League to take after before the end of the month.
However, the 32-year Poland right-back will mostly have to sit out in all matches and in his absence, new signing Jeremy Toljan could move from left back to the right side of the field whereas 18-year-old Dan-Axel Zagadou could also be deployed there.