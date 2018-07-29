Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Borussia Dortmund open for Pulisic sale after contract talk collapse

Written By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Borussia Dortmund open for Pulisic sale after contract talk collapse

Berlin, July 29: Borussia Dortmund might be on the verge of losing out one of their prized possession this summer transfer window. United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) star Christian Pulisic has reportedly denied a contract extension with the Bundesliga club, prompting the club to sell him and cash in on him this window itself.

Dortmund were on the wrong end of the transfer business last season, losing out Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona first and then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal later.

Although they earned a significant amount, their investments haven’t been so wise. Pulisic too had a quiet summer as USMNT shockingly failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, meaning there wouldn’t be any significant increase in his value.

According to Bild, talks have broken down between Pulisic and BVB over a new contract. This has put some Premier League clubs on high alert, mainly Liverpool and Chelsea.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the teenager for a while now, with Jurgen Klopp interested to sign the 19-year-old. Pulisic scored twice and laid on the third in Dortmund’s 3-1 win over the Reds in Charlotte on Sunday, producing a standout display in front of Klopp.

The 19-year-old was subject of a £11 million bid from Liverpool in 2016 before he signed a new contract with Dortmund running till 2020 and has remained on his former manager’s radar since. BVB have now put a £65 million price tag on Pulisic.

Although it seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will be spending such a bomb on another player this summer. Klopp has made some smart signings for the season, already investing in excess of £160 million on Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaquiri and Alisson Becker. Liverpool’s saga with Nabil Fekir also sees the World Cup-winning Frenchman getting priority over Pulisic.

Real Madrid have also been in contact with the player’s agent to replace Cristiano Ronaldo while Bayern Munich seek to swoop another of Dortmund’s player as a long-term successor for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue