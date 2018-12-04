Borussia Monchengladbach plotting a reunion with unsettled Chelsea defender in January

London, Dec 4: Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could be set for a return to his former loan club Borussia Monchengladbach in January as according to reports the Bundesliga side are plotting for a loan move again, to end his nightmare time at Stamford Bridge.
The 22-year-old the Chelsea academy graduate spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach before returning to Chelsea last campaign where he was handed the first-team role by former boss Antonio Conte in a three at the back system.
His performances even earned him the Blues’ Young Player of the Year award, with the defender being tipped for a bright future.
However, following Sarri's appointment this term, the Italian has reverted back to a back four slot and consequently the youngster has found himself behind centre-backs Rudiger and veteran David Luiz in the pecking order. He has till now been reduced entirely to outings in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this term, appearing only seven times.
From being a regular to rarely featuring under new boss Sarri, the Denmark international has recently claimed that the lack of starts has left him frustrated.
The young Danish defender Andreas Christensen has claimed that he is running out of patience at Chelsea following lack of game-time under Sarri and even could look to depart Stamford Bridge if the situation does not improve.
Now according to reports, seeing the current situation, his former side Borussia Monchengladbach have come forward making a season-long loan request as they hope the Premier League side will release the players for more game time.
Now according to reports, seeing the current situation, his former side Borussia Monchengladbach have come forward making a season-long loan request as they hope the Premier League side will release the players for more game time.
However, apparently, Chelsea are still thinking about letting the player go as they are sweating over future of their another defender Gary Cahill.
The 32-year-old English defender also has lost his position in the team and tipped to leave the club in the January transfer window.
Chelsea are said to be willing to let the players go whose contract expires next Summer. Former club Aston Villa and Turkish side Fenerbahce are reportedly monitoring any developments. However, should Cahill leave, it could be a bad news for young Denmark international as with only two backup options in defence, Sarri is unlikely to let both of them go at a time.
Christensen also recently reportedly was approached by Barcelona and AC Milan over a permanent deal but all of those were said to be rejected immediately.