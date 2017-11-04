Bournemouth, Burnley, Brighton take full points

London, November 4: Steve Cook's last-gasp header helped Bournemouth move out of the Premier League's bottom three thanks to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.
The Cherries had earlier hit the post through Marc Pugh, but the visiting fans were celebrating deep into injury time when Cook rose highest to nod in Andrew Surman's corner.
It compounded a frustrating afternoon for Newcastle, who had seen Dwight Gayle have a goal debatably ruled out for offside when following in a shot from Matt Ritchie that hit the post.
Burnley win
Boyhood Southampton fan Sam Vokes netted a late winner as Burnley's fine early season away form continued and they breached the Premier League's top six with a 1-0 triumph at St Mary's.
League leaders Manchester City are the only side to have beaten Sean Dyche's men away from Turf Moor in this campaign, with the Clarets turning around last term's dismal record on the road - where they won just once - in spectacular fashion.
Brighton bag full points
Glenn Murray continued his rich vein of form as Brighton and Hove Albion inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Swansea City, who dropped into the Premier League relegation zone.
Murray struck for the fourth time in three Premier League matches to guide Chris Hughton's side up to eighth and make it back-to-back top-flight away wins for just the second time in their history.
Huddersfield score
A spectacular Rajiv van La Parra strike secured a slender 1-0 victory for 10-man Huddersfield Town over an insipid West Brom at the John Smith's Stadium.
The result maintains the Terriers' impressive home form this season, which has seen them emerge victorious in three of their six games, while Tony Pulis' side remain without a win in the Premier League since August 19.
