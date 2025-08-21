English Edition
Bournemouth Completes £25.1 Million Signing Of Amine Adli From Bayer Leverkusen

Bournemouth has signed versatile attacker Amine Adli from Bayer Leverkusen for £25.1 million. The Morocco international joins as the club's fifth signing this transfer window, aiming to make an impact in the Premier League.

By

Bournemouth have secured a £30 million (€25.1 million) agreement to acquire Amine Adli from Bayer Leverkusen. The versatile attacker, capable of playing across the frontline or as an attacking midfielder, has committed to a five-year contract with the Cherries. This makes him their fifth acquisition in this transfer window.

Adli's journey at Leverkusen began in 2021 after leaving Toulouse in France. During the 2023-24 season, he played a crucial role in their unbeaten domestic double-winning campaign under Xabi Alonso. He scored 10 goals and provided nine assists, contributing significantly to their Bundesliga and DFL-Pokal victories.

Bournemouth Signs Amine Adli for £25.1 Million

In the 2024-25 season, Adli experienced reduced playtime, starting only 11 matches compared to 23 in the previous year. Despite interest from Wolves and West Ham earlier in the transfer window, Bournemouth emerged victorious in securing the 25-year-old's signature.

Adli is set to potentially debut against Wolves at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. His arrival marks Bournemouth's first-ever signing of a Moroccan international player.

This week, Bournemouth also welcomed winger Ben Gannon-Doak from Liverpool. Earlier signings include Adrien Truffert, Dorde Petrovic, and Bafode Diakite. However, they have seen departures too, with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and defenders Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, and Illia Zabarnyi leaving alongside winger Dango Ouattara.

Adli expressed his excitement about joining Bournemouth on the club's website: "I'm very proud, first of all, to play for a club like Bournemouth. I was looking at my next move and I felt like Bournemouth was the perfect place for me. The people around give me a lot of confidence here and I'm very impressed with the facilities. The people at the club are full of love, so I'm very happy and proud to play for Bournemouth and hopefully achieve good things."

Leverkusen's Player Departures

Adli is among several players departing Leverkusen before the new season begins. Other notable exits include Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah, and Lukas Hradecky.

Bournemouth recently faced a setback with a 4-2 loss against Liverpool in their Premier League opener last Friday. With these new signings, they aim to strengthen their squad for upcoming challenges.

Story first published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 14:46 [IST]
