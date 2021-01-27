Brazilian sensation Gabriel Veron linked with Manchester United: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Manchester United have been re-investing in the youth structure carefully since the appointment of Nicky Butt and positively receiving the result with players like Dean Henderson, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams very recently coming through the ranks to the first team set-up with lots of promises.
It was followed this summer as well with the impressive signings in the U-19 side with the likes of Sunderland's Joe Hugill, Barcelona's Marc Jurado, Norway's Isak Hansen-Aaroen etc.
Now as per the latest report, the Red Devils have stepped up their interest thinking about the future once again with interests in young Brazilian striker Gabriel Veron. The 18-year-old Brazilian striker is getting rave reviews for his performance with Palmeiras for his performances in the last one and half year.
He, however, is still something of an unknown quantity for most hence here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
His career so far
The forward has come through the ranks of Palmeiras since signing for them in 2017. He first made the headlines after scoring three goals, winning the Golden Ball when his side won the U-17 world cup in 2019. After that, he was drafted into the senior squad and now has been a mainstay in the line-up. He has since registered 10 goals and five assists in 34 first-team appearances.
Playing Style
The 18-year-old mostly acts as a forward but can also play in either flank. He is extremely agile, quick and coordinates himself quite nicely while combining all of this with a lot of tricks and drilling. The youngster's small frame allows him not only to retain his balance even under tight pressure but also to sneak through tight spaces.
Transfer Fee
The youngster is valued extremely highly with a £53million release clause in his contract. But there is an understanding that a fee of around £18 million would be enough to seal the deal.
Clubs Linked
Not only United but their arch-rivals Manchester City also reportedly are keeping a close eye on him while Juventus, Barcelona, Lyon and Sevilla are all also said to be admirers.