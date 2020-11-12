Liverpool defender Gomez to miss much of season after knee surgery

London, Nov. 12: Joe Gomez will miss a "significant part" of the season after undergoing knee surgery, Liverpool have confirmed.
The centre-back was injured during England training on Wednesday and returned to his club for further tests.
He had an operation to repair a tendon in his left knee on Thursday and will now being a rehabilitation programme, the Premier League champions said in a statement.
"Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joe Gomez has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee," the club said.
"The centre-back sustained the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday.
"The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments.
"The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery.
"Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds' medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.
"No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21."